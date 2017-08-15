Keep the conversation going with comment threads

Today we’re making conversations about Instagram posts even easier by adding comment threads.

Comment threads help you keep track of conversations and make it easy to respond to a specific thread. This update will make your feed an even better place to share interests, get inspired and connect with others.

Now, when you hit reply underneath any comment, your response will automatically be grouped right underneath it in a thread.

To learn more about comment threading, visit the Help Center.

These updates are available as part of Instagram version 24 and above for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play and will be available globally in the coming weeks.